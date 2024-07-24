Media WireMiddle East

Baghdad labels PKK as ‘banned organization’

By IFP Media Wire
Kurdistan Militants

The Iraqi government has issued a directive for state institutions to refer to the Kurdistan Workers' Party as a "banned organization" in official correspondence.

According to local media reports, an official letter sent to the Iraqi Parliament included new instructions from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani regarding the PKK.

Al-Sudani directed that the term “banned organization” be used in all official institutional correspondence when referring to the PKK.

Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the PKK as a “banned organization”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated all groups and facilities in Iraq and Syria that are affiliated to the PKK militant group are “legitimate targets”.

Ankara regards the PKK as a terrorist group and regularly carries out airstrikes in northern Iraq.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks