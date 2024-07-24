Baghdad labels PKK as ‘banned organization’

According to local media reports, an official letter sent to the Iraqi Parliament included new instructions from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani regarding the PKK.

Al-Sudani directed that the term “banned organization” be used in all official institutional correspondence when referring to the PKK.

Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the PKK as a “banned organization”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated all groups and facilities in Iraq and Syria that are affiliated to the PKK militant group are “legitimate targets”.

Ankara regards the PKK as a terrorist group and regularly carries out airstrikes in northern Iraq.