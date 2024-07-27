Islamabad claims 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims disappeared in Iraq

Chaudhry Salik Hussain revealed the figures at a Pakistani Senate committee meeting, without elaborating on the timescale or nature of the disappearances.

Millions of foreign pilgrims travel to Iraq every year, primarily for Shia Muslim religious festivals on Arbaeen, Tasua and Ashura.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), is arguably the largest gathering in the world, sometimes attracting as many as 22 million people.

Members of Pakistan’s Shia minority are among those who regularly take part in the pilgrimage.

Ahmed al-Asadi, Iraq’s labour and social affairs minister, has said in a statement that his government would be investigating the reports and implied that those missing were working illegally in the country.

“Iraq has witnessed the influx of tourists from various countries during the past days, including Pakistanis, but many of them have begun to engage in the labour market without the required legal permits,” he added, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

“Iraq welcomes all tourists, whether for religious tourism or otherwise, from all over the world, but stresses the need to respect local laws and regulations.”

A report by the UN said that in 2020, there were 688 Pakistanis living in Iraq, but comments by officials imply a much larger number.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and Iraq signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at making it easier for Pakistanis to acquire work visas for Iraq.

At the time, Hussain stated the MoU would “also increase legal immigration and reduce illegal entry into Iraq”.