Iran’s Zarif Condemns Assassination of Nuclear Scientist

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that led to the martyrdom of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a statement on Friday evening, Foreign Minister Zarif strongly condemned the blind terrorist attack on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Iranian Defence Ministry’s Research and Innovation Organization.

The top Iranian diplomat also offered his condolences to Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian people, the martyr’s colleagues at the Defence Ministry, and the late figure’s family over the loss of such “prominent scientist and successful manager.”

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” he added in a tweet.

“Iran calls on int’l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” said Zarif.