Iran’s Zarif, China’s Special Envoy Discuss Afghan Developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with China’s special envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong in Tehran, where they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and exchanged the viewpoints of Iran and China on the matter as two of Afghanistan’s neighbours.

During the Monday meeting, Zarif elaborated on the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the recent developments in Afghanistan. He underlined Iran’s support for the coordination council on peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan with the aim of preventing any escalation in violence and breakout of war amid the current situation in Afghanistan.

Zarif touched on the issue of those displaced due to the recent developments in Afghanistan and their flood toward neighbouring countries as one of the most important and vital issues arising from the Afghan developments. He said this needs serious attention especially with regard to the difficult situation the coronavirus pandemic has created.

At the start of the meeting, Zarif also extended his congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Iran and China and, speaking on behalf of the Iranian government, thanked the Chinese government for supplying coronavirus vaccines to Iran.

During the meeting, Yue also extended his congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of political ties with Iran and described the strategic cooperation between the two countries as significant. He also outlined his country’s views on the Afghan developments and underlined the necessity of cooperation among regional countries, especially Afghanistan’s neighbors, on the issue.