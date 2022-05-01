Sunday, May 1, 2022
Iran’s trade with SCO member states grew 33% last year: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Non Oil Exports
Iran’s bilateral trade with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) grew 33 percent in the last Persian-calendar year (ended March 20), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration says.

Rouhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Customs Administration, said on Sunday that bilateral trade between Iran and the members of the SCO last year was worth 54,856,000 tons of goods, valued at 37.168 billion dollars.

That marked a 33-percent increase compared to the year before, Latifi said. Iran exported 45,349,000 tons of goods, worth 20.596 billion dollars, to the SCO member states last year — registering an increase of 41 percent year on year.

Total imports from the SCO weighed 9,507,000 tons, worth 16.572 billion dollars, marking a 24-percent increase compared to the year before.

China, Afghanistan (which has observer SCO status), and India were the top three SCO importers of Iranian goods last year, according to Latifi.

Iran had the largest imports of its own from, respectively, China, Russia, and India.

The SCO is a transcontinental political, economic, security, and military alliance, comprising China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Iran had its full membership in the organization approved in 2021. Previously, it held observer status in the organization.

