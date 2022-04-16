Saturday, April 16, 2022
Iran’s trade rises 3-fold in Q1 of 2022: Customs

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Customs Administration says the country’s foreign trade registered a more than three-fold increase in the first quarter of 2022 year on year.

“In the last three months of the Persian Year 1400 (December 22, 2021 – March 20, 2022), the country’s trade stood at 41 million 522 thousand tonnes of commodities worth $29,549,000,000, showing a rise of 14 percent in terms of weight and 37 percent in terms of value compared to the similar period the previous year,” said Customs Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi.

“Last winter, some 11 million 80 thousand tonnes of goods worth $16,71,000,000 were cleared from the country’s Customs, registering a 29-percent increase in terms of weight and 35-percent rise in terms of value year on year,” he added.

He said the nation’s exports during the three-month period was up 40% in terms of value compared to the previous year

