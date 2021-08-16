Iran’s Top Security Official Vows Support for Will of Afghans

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani says Tehran supports the will of the Afghan people just as it has done for the past 40 years.

Shamkhani made the comment after the Taliban’s takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul.

“In December 2018, during my visit to Kabul, I had a challenging meeting with the Afghan president. Today’s painful comments by the country’s defence minister reflect the effect of 20-year occupation of Afghanistan by the US and the depth of the infiltration of the Afghan government by Washington and its influence [on Kabul],” he said in a tweet Monday.

“Just like the past 40 years, we support the people of Afghanistan and their will,” he added without elaborating.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said in a tweet Sunday that he welcomes the establishment of the coordination council by the Taliban leaders. He said Iran will help efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.