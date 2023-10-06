Iran’s top general stresses joint fight with Syria against terrorism

Over a hundred people were killed and around 300 more injured in a Thursday drone attack during a graduation ceremony for cadets of a military academy in the western Syrian city of Homs.

General Mohammad Bagheri said this crime once again exposed the evil, murderous and inhumane nature of Takfiri terrorists and disgraced their supporters.

General Bagheri stressed Iran’s determination to continue its cooperation with Syria in more serious fight against terror.

The attack in Syria’s was carried out by an explosives-laden UAV that Syrian officials believe was launched from an area in the north of the province held by anti-government armed groups.

There were several children and women among those killed and injured.