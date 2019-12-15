Iran’s Technology, Innovation Ecosystem Presented to Uzbekistan

In a meeting in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent, the Central Asian country’s officials have been acquainted with the Iranian technology and innovation ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Innovative Development, his deputy, officials in charge of promoting and financing innovation in Uzbekistan, Chairman of the International Interaction Centre of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Mahdi Qalenoei, and by Rouhollah Estiri, Director General of Department on Promotion of International Businesses at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

In the gathering, the two sides emphasized the need to broaden scientific and technological cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan considering the cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

Moreover, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Innovative Development was invited to pay a visit to Iran to get acquainted with Iran’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

The negotiating parties also agreed to set up a committee to determine the technological needs of the two countries in order to draft a memorandum of cooperation for the promotion of bilateral scientific and technological relations, which will be signed by the Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology during the Uzbek Minister of Innovative Development’s visit to Iran in next spring.

Also in the meeting, the Uzbek officials called for Iran’s active presence in an international week of innovative ideas (Innoweek-2020), due to be held in Tashkent in October 2020.

The Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology is scheduled to take part in the event as a special guest in order to learn more about Uzbekistan’s technology and innovation ecosystem.