Iran: exaggerating Israel’s empty grandeur not a sign of power

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has in a tweet hit back at anti-Iran comments by some regional heads of state.

Shamkahni said, “Is inflating the empty grandeur of the Zionist regime by a ruler who claims to lead the Islamic world a sign of power or being a Muslim?”

He also said only governments fearing their ethnic groups crack down on them, which is not the case with Iran, a “heaven of different ethnicities”.

According to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) the tweet comes after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about Iran’s move to beef up its forces near the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He was speaking to reporters on board the presidential plane on his way back to Turkey from a three-leg visit to the African countries of Angola, Togo and Nigeria.

In response to a question about Iran’s military movements near the border and Azerbaijan’s ties with the Zionist regime, Erdogan said the Islamic Republic will avoid a confrontation with Azerbaijan due to Baku’s relations with Israel.

He also said there are many Turks living in Iran and that “Tehran knows this and it is not easy”.

Erdogan added that the new administration in Iran does not want tension.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the Republic of Azerbaijan avoid allowing the Zionist regime to take a foothold in Azeri soil.