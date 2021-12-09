Iran’s Sardar Azmoun scores for Zenit St. Petersburg against Chelsea

Iranian footballer Sardar Azmoun has scored a key goal for his team Zenit St. Petersburg in a UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea.

Zenit’s Magomed Ozdoev’s 94th-minute goal gave Chelsea a damaging 3-3 draw against the Russian team. Timo Werner scored twice and Chelsea thought they had survived a scare in Russia, but Ozdoev scored deep into stoppage time to ensure Juventus finished as group winners thanks to their 1-0 win over Malmo in Turin. Werner gave the visitors the lead inside 90 seconds but two rapid successive goals from Claudinho (39) and Sardar Azmoun (41) gave Zenit a half-time lead.

Chelsea turned the game on its head as Romelu Lukaku leveled (62) before Werner completed the comeback with five minutes remaining. But substitute Ozdoev netted in the 94th minute for an equalizer and Chelsea were made to settle for second place.