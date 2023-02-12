Iran’s Quds Force commander visits Latakia, Syria

General Esmail Qaani also met with the governor of Latakia and exchanged views with him over ways of providing the quake-hit people with relief aid.

Iran has already sent aid to Syria’s quake zone as well as that in Turkey.

Syria has been slapped with sanctions by the West, namely the US and the EU. This has worsened the hardships of people that have been affected by the earthquakes.

Iran and Syria as well as some other countries have called on the West to lift the sanctions to facilitate relief operations in the Arab country. But the US and the EU have flatly rejected this. The quakes have killed around thirty thousand people in Turkey and Syria so far with the United Nations warning the death toll could double.

Tens of thousands are still under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to find possible survivors.