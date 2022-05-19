Thursday, May 19, 2022
Iran’s president unveils 82 projects

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has unveiled 82 industrial, construction and agricultural projects in Iran’s free and special trade zones via video conference.

During the ceremony, Raisi said the free and special trade zones are on path toward booming employment, production, entrepreneurship, exports and investment attraction.

The president added that to realize an 8% economic growth under the budget act of the Persian year of 1401, Iran needs foreign and domestic investors and an increase in productivity.

Raisi referred to the need for his administration to let the private sector play a more active role, saying free and special trade zones must avoid administrative and prolonged paperwork.

The president then underlined activities must be science- and technology-based.

He added that if knowhow and science is mixed with economic possibilities, the finished product will be lasting.

The projects across Iran were inaugurated with an investment of 6,100 billion tomans (USD 224 million) in Qeshm, Kish, Anzali, Maku, Parsian, Sahlan, Bushehr, Lorestan, Lamerd and Namin. They are projected to create 8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country.

