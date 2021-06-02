Iran’s President Marks 50th Anniversary of Ties with Senegal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Senegal.

In a Wednesday message to his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, Rouhani expressed hope that continued relations between Tehran and Dakar will serve the welfare of both nations.

He said constructive interaction, cooperation, and synergy between the two sides is necessary for successfully overcoming the challenges and threats to bilateral and international cooperation.

Over the past five decades, the two countries have made use of good historical ties and religious and cultural commonalities to promote their bilateral relations, President Rouhani said.

He finally wished health, success, and prosperity for the Senegalese president and nation.