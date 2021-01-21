Iran’s President Inaugurates Major Natural Gas Refinery

The Iranian president has inaugurated a major natural gas refinery in the south of the country, which is one of the largest projects in the Middle East.

The project has come with a price tag of $3.4 billion.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, President Hassan Rouhani appreciated efforts by all Iranian engineers, workers and experts involved in the project.

He then lashed out at the US for imposing sanctions on Iran to impede its activities.

He said the whole world came to realize the anti-democracy nature of those who had conspired against the Iranian nation and American people themselves.

“It became known to everyone what crimes these terrorists had committed against the people of America and the world,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani said part of Iran’s oil revenues go into the National Development Fund to be used for national projects.

He expressed hope Iran, as planned, will be able to export 2.3 million barrels of oil per day next week.