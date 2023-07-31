Monday, July 31, 2023
Iran’s president raps deadly terrorist blast in Pakistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

In a message to the Pakistani prime minister, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, extended his condolences to the friendly and brotherly state of Pakistan over the deaths of a number of people in a bomb blast in the country.

He also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

The Iranian President stressed that Tehran believes such inhumane and criminal actions will bring nothing but disgrace for the perpetrators.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, also denounced the deadly terrorist attack.

The top diplomat said the effective fight against terrorism and extremism is a common security concern between Iran and Pakistan.

On Sunday, at least 44 people were killed and dozens more  injured in a bomb blast in a political rally in northwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

