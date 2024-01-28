Sunday, January 28, 2024
type here...
Media WireSociety

Iran’s population surges past 83.5mn

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Bazaar

The head of Iran's National Organization for Civil Registration has announced that the population of Iranians inside the country is about 83,500,000 people.

The total population of the country including Iranian expatriates is estimated to be around 87,500,000 people, Hashem Kargar told IRNA on Sunday.

Until now, no organization has accurate information on the number of expatriates, but it is estimated that about 4 to 4.5 million Iranians live abroad, he added.

Based on the statistics, 798,550 births have been registered in the country, and the largest number of births was in Tehran province with 99,633 babies, and the lowest one was in Semnan province with 5,201 babies over the last 9 months.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks