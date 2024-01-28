Iran’s population surges past 83.5mn

The total population of the country including Iranian expatriates is estimated to be around 87,500,000 people, Hashem Kargar told IRNA on Sunday.

Until now, no organization has accurate information on the number of expatriates, but it is estimated that about 4 to 4.5 million Iranians live abroad, he added.

Based on the statistics, 798,550 births have been registered in the country, and the largest number of births was in Tehran province with 99,633 babies, and the lowest one was in Semnan province with 5,201 babies over the last 9 months.