Iran’s Parliament Speaker: US Foolishly after Regional Chaos

Addressing a Sunday session of the Parliament, Larijani said the US regime is behaving in a stupid manner in order to foment turmoil in the region.

Regional disorder would allow the US to try new acts of adventurism and attain its evil objectives in case of a failure to control the region’s oil, he warned.

What matters to the US is Iran’s oil resources, Larijani added, noting that US President Donald Trump has laid bare the real image of Washington.

Trump has made it easier for the world to observe the true face of the US government, the Iranian speaker added.

In remarks on Thursday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hailed Donald Trump as the “best American president” for his “transparency” regarding his stated desire to maintain US control of Syria’s lucrative oil fields.

Trump announced in October that “a small number of US troops will remain” in Syria to safeguard the oil-rich Deir ez-Zor province, despite his directive to evacuate the last American forces from the northern parts of Syria.