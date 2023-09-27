Iran’s nuclear chief: IAEA inspects Iran 10 times more than other countries 

Mohammad Eslami added that this is while Iran’s nuclear facilities account for some 2% of the whole world’s.

Eslami added that it’s not reasonable for us to be inspected ten times more than other nations.

He said nearly 120 IAEA inspectors are trusted by Iran and it would be to the point if Tehran rejected some of the inspectors.

The US and its Western allies have long accused Iran of seeking to build nuclear weapons under the guise of its atomic program. Iran rejects this, saying its nuclear activities are purely peaceful.

Iran also says nuclear arms have no place in its defensive doctrine. The West’s accusations against Iran come as the IAEA has repeatedly said in its reports that it has detected no diversion in Iran’s nuclear materials toward a bomb.