Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Iran’s non-oil trade hits record high in years: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s non-oil trade hit a record high figure in the Iranian calendar month ending March 20, an Iranian customs official says.

Rouhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, said that overall monthly trade excluding oil reached 11,538,000,000 dollars on March 20, the highest “in the past couple of years, especially during the period of the intensification of sanctions and maximum pressure” on Iran.

That figure accounted for 14,539,000 tons of goods traded between Iran and other countries, registering a 40-percent increase compared to the same period the year before.

Exported goods summed at approximately 5.1 billion dollars and imports at 6.4.

According to figures provided by IRNA, Iran exported 48 billion dollars’ worth of products to the world and imported 52 billion dollars in the last Iranian calendar year.

