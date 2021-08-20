Iran’s New School Year to Start in Late September: Raisi

Iran’s president says the new school year will begin in late September, but in-person training will be postponed until the health conditions are met.

Ebrahim Raisi made the comments during a meeting of the taskforce to fight against Coronavirus on Friday adding that due to the approaching school reopening season, all the necessary health conditions and infrastructure must be provided to hold the classes in person.

“Providing the desired standards of health services, enabling minimum density in classrooms, ventilation, vaccination of teachers and administrative staff, vaccination of parents and the students with underlying diseases are among the preconditions to be met.”

After presenting a report on the observance of health protocols during the recent holidays, the President thanked the people for following the instructions approved by the National Anti-Corona Taskforce, and appreciated the efforts of unions, law enforcement, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Roads.

“I hope that by increasing the level of observance of health regulations by the general public, we will be able to control the spread of corona as soon as possible,” he noted.

At this meeting the Ministry of Health presented a report on the latest situation of the Corona pandemic and measures taken in the field of treatment and control of the disease, including supply of medicine, serum, oxygen and increasing the number of treatment boards with the cooperation of different departments and accelerating the import of vaccines.

The president also appreciated the quality of observance of health protocols in the mourning ceremonies of Muharram and thanked for the good cooperation of the people.

“Reports indicate successful and effective implementation of bans and restrictions approved by the taskforce and I need to thank the people for their cooperation and the efforts of health care staff, as well as guilds, merchants and religious groups to observe the protocols.”

At this meeting, it was decided that the Ministry of Health would review and submit instructions on how guilds operate in malls and indoor markets, and expedite the issuance of licenses for the production of various domestically produced vaccines, taking into account technical and specialized aspects.

The members also stressed the need to develop e-businesses for the supply of goods, sales and transportation.

The need to continue the implementation of traffic restrictions until August 27 was emphasized and it was decided to decide on the manner and form of implementation of these restrictions after this date based on the evaluation of the results.