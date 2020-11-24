Iran’s Missiles None of Europe’s Business: Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has lashed out at Britain, France and Germany for their stance on Tehran’s missile program, saying it is none of their business.

Speaking in a Tuesday meeting with heads of the trio branches of power, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Europeans keep taking positions against Iran while they themselves are making the most incorrect interference in regional issues.

“Our missile program and our region are none of your business,” said the Leader, addressing the E3 leaders.

“They keep telling us not to meddle in the region while Britain and France possess destructive atomic missiles, and Germany is one the same path,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Leader also warned the Iranian officials that foreigners cannot be trusted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader described anti-Iran sanctions as a crime.

“The issue of sanctions is a bitter reality and a crime committed by the US and its European partners against the Iranian nation,” he explained.

“This crime has been committed against the Iranian nation for years, but it has intensified over the past three years,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged people to continue their resistance against sanctions.

“If we can overcome sanctions by making efforts and taking initiatives and standing up to problems, and the other side sees that sanctions have become ineffective, they will gradually give up on sanctions,” he said.

The Leader said Iran should either have the sanctions removed or try to neutralize them.

“We once tested the first path and engaged in negotiations for years, but that did not work,” he said, suggesting that the country’s officials must strive to neutralize the sanctions instead of opting for negotiation with the new US administration.