Sunday, May 7, 2023
Iran’s military chief in Oman for talks over bilateral ties, regional developments

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagheri

The Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, has arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for talks with the country’s military and political officials.

Bagheri travelled to Oman upon an invitation by his Omani counterpart. He is heading a high-ranking military delegation.

Upon their arrival in Musct, Bagheri and his entourage were greeted by his Omani counterpart Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Arraisi.

During his stay in Oman, the chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff will hold talks with the high-ranking political officials of the Arab country and its military top brass over bilateral and regional cooperation between the two sides.

Bagheri will also visit military and scientific centers during his visit to the Persian Gulf sultanate.

