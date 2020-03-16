Iran’s Leader Urges People to Follow Corona Instructions

In a letter on Monday, the Leader once again praised the efforts made by the country’s health minister and his colleagues to contain the new coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He emphasised that National Mobilization Plan has scientific backing, along with religious, humanitarian motives.

“It is a useful plan that will turn disaster into a blessing and a threat into an opportunity, God willing,” reads the letter.

Iran has been trying to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus which so far has infected some 14,000 people and killed 853 until Monday.