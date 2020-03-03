Iran’s Leader Plants Sapling on Arbour Day

The Leader planted two fruit saplings on Tuesday morning in a move to mark the Arbour Day and National Week of Natural Resources.

Ayatollah Khamenei, in a rare move, planted the saplings using disposable gloves as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

On Iran’s official calendar, 3 March is named as Arbour Day when people are encouraged to plant saplings.

This day is also the beginning of the National Week of Natural Resources. The first day of this week is dedicated to planting saplings.

What follows are photos of the Leader planting the two saplings: