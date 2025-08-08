Friday, August 8, 2025
type here...
JudiciaryIFP Exclusive

Iran’s judiciary: Inmates begin returning to even prison after Israeli strike

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s judiciary announced on Friday that the first group of inmates has returned to Evin Prison, nearly 45 days after the facility was damaged in an Israeli missile strike.

According to the judiciary, the attack targeted the prison with projectiles in a move they slammed as a “blatant violation of international law.”

Following the incident, emergency measures were taken to secure the facility, and prisoners were temporarily transferred to the Greater Tehran Central Penitentiary for their safety.

Judiciary officials emphasized that health and security were immediate priorities. Family contact was facilitated swiftly, and medical care was provided to those injured in the strike.

Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei visited injured inmates the day after the attack and ordered necessary medical and logistical support.

Reconstruction efforts have since moved quickly, Iranian officials said. As of Friday, the judiciary confirmed that extensive repairs have been completed, allowing the first batch of prisoners to return to newly prepared housing units.

The judiciary credited round-the-clock efforts by the Prisons Organization and the Human Rights Headquarters for the swift restoration of the damaged facility.

Dozens were killed in the Israeli attack on Evin.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks