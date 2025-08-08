Iran’s judiciary: Inmates begin returning to even prison after Israeli strike

According to the judiciary, the attack targeted the prison with projectiles in a move they slammed as a “blatant violation of international law.”

Following the incident, emergency measures were taken to secure the facility, and prisoners were temporarily transferred to the Greater Tehran Central Penitentiary for their safety.

Judiciary officials emphasized that health and security were immediate priorities. Family contact was facilitated swiftly, and medical care was provided to those injured in the strike.

Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei visited injured inmates the day after the attack and ordered necessary medical and logistical support.

Reconstruction efforts have since moved quickly, Iranian officials said. As of Friday, the judiciary confirmed that extensive repairs have been completed, allowing the first batch of prisoners to return to newly prepared housing units.

The judiciary credited round-the-clock efforts by the Prisons Organization and the Human Rights Headquarters for the swift restoration of the damaged facility.

Dozens were killed in the Israeli attack on Evin.