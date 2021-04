Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to the Omani capital of Muscat on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The spokesman said the visit will be aimed at holding talks on bilateral relations and regional collaborations between Tehran and Muscat.

Oman will be the third leg of Zarif’s ongoing tour of the region, which earlier took him to Doha and Baghdad.