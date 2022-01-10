Iran’s FM to visit China in coming days

The announcement was made on Monday by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh during a press conference.

Khatibzadeh said the roadmap will be executed by various sections of both private and public sectors of Iran and China.

He added the agenda of the Foreign Ministry is so diverse and that Iran is pursuing the matter in this regard.

The 25-year accord brings Iran into China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme intended to stretch from East Asia to Europe.

The project aims to significantly expand China’s economic and political influence, and further strengthens ties between the country and Iran.

This has raised concerns in the United States. China has spoken out often against U.S. sanctions on Iran and partly contested them.

Beijing is also a signatory to the Iran nuclear deal and is attending the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the agreement.