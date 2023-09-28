Iran’s envoy stresses promoted trade ties with Saudi Arabia

Alireza Enayati made the remarks during talks with the kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister For Political Affairs Saud bin Mohammed al-Sati on regional and bilateral issues on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic’s envoy met with Swiss Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yasmine Chatila and appreciated Switzerland’s efforts to preserve Iranian and Saudi interests.

“I met with Ms. Yasmin Chatila, the ambassador of Switzerland, and discussed issues of common interest and expressed my gratitude for the efforts by Switzerland during the past years to take care of Iran’s and Saudi Arabia’s interests,” Enayati wrote on X social platform after the meeting.

Tehran and Riyadh recently restored full diplomatic ties after a breakup since 2016 and reopened their embassies in March following a China-brokered deal. Both sides have expressed readiness to boost relations in various fields.