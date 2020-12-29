Iran’s Energy Minister in Iraq to Discuss Gas Flow Cut

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has discussed Tehran-Baghdad cooperation in separate meetings with senior Iraqi officials.

During his talks with Iraq’s Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush in Baghdad, the two senior officials exchanged views on reciprocal ties as well as the issue of energy and electricity.

They also highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in other economic areas as well.

The Iranian energy minister also sat down with Iraqi Trade Minister Alaa Ahmad Al-Jabouri.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on mutual relations and cooperation on economic and trade fronts.

Later on Tuesday, Arkakanian met with Iraqi Central Bank Governor Mustafa Ghaleb.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed mutual relations and cooperation in financial areas.

They also talked about mechanisms for Iraq to pay the money it owes Iran for importing electricity and natural gas.

Iran has reduced its natural gas imports to Iraq over the Arab country’s long-overdue debts, the reimbursement of which has been hampered by the US sanctions.

Baghdad has warned the gas shortage will lead to serious blackouts across the country.