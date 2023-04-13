Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia reopens gates for first time in years

The heavy gates of the Iranian embassy’s compound were open in Riyadh with a team inspecting its premises, a Reuters reporter said. A white truck was seen arriving at the gate.

The diplomatic mission opened hours after the Iranian foreign ministry announced a technical delegation arrived in the kingdom.

“The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement.

The development followed last week’s meeting in Beijing between the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers, who underscored the need to implement the reconciliation agreement in an attempt to enhance mutual trust and help boost security in the region.

It was the first formal gathering of the top diplomats in more than seven years, after China brokered the peace deal between the two Middle Eastern powers.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic ties and reopen their embassies.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.