Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened after seven-year rift

By IFP Media Wire
Tehran reopened its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, Saudi media reported. The development came months after the two regional powers agreed to end a diplomatic rift under a China-brokered deal.

On March 10, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies seven years after their relations were severed.

In a joint statement after signing the agreement, Tehran and Riyadh highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

