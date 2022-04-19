Iran’s Embassy in Kiev reopens

Moradi added that the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not ceased working even during the Ukraine war or after relocation to Moldova.

He said now the Iranian Embassy’s staffers are ready to offer services to “dear Iranian nationals”.

Meanwhile, France declared that it has reopened its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kiev with Spain and Italy following suit. All these countries closed their embassies in Kiev after the security situation deteriorated in Ukraine following the Russian attack on the country. Kiev is not threatened by the Russian attack.

Russia withdrew its troops from the areas close to the Ukrainian capital and the Russian Army is now focused on the eastern parts of Ukraine.

Russia said its military operation is aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine, which it sees as a threat due to Kiev’s close ties to NATO and the West.