Iran’s Efforts to Foil US Plots Bearing Fruit, Spokesman Says

The spokesperson for the Iranian government says the Islamic Republic’s struggle against the US plots is yielding results in various fields.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei highlighted Washington’s successive defeats in the international arena.

“The positive effects of foiling the US government’s plot for isolating Iran and reinstating the Security Council resolutions on Iran are emerging gradually,” he noted.

Pointing to Iran’s political victories over the US at the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council, Rabiei said, “Termination of the arms embargo on our country is also a harbinger of (enemy’s) more surrenders.”

The spokesman finally noted that the removal of the UN arms embargo on Iran despite the US pressures would pave the way for the lifting of other cruel sanctions against Tehran in the economic, financial and banking fields, or the restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian supplies.

The US suffered an embarrassing diplomatic defeat in August when the United Nations Security Council rejected a proposal to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

The embargo on conventional arms expired on October 18 under the terms of a resolution that blessed the Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).