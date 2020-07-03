Iran’s DM Vows Firm Response to Enemy’s Moves

Iran’s defence minister says the nation’s Armed Forces will firmly respond to any desperate move by the enemy.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the comment while touching upon widespread and desperate movements by the Americans on different political, economic and social fronts in order to trigger public discontent and break the resistance of the great Iranian nation.

“This time, too, the Americans will be defeated by the great Iranian nation,” he said.

“Under the guidelines of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces …, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will powerfully and knowingly monitor and respond to any desperate move by the enemy,” said the defence chief.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top general said the progress that Iran has made on the defense sector is due to the divine and revolutionary thoughts by martyrs in that sector.