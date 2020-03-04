Iran’s Daily Mask Production Capacity to Reach 300,000 by Weekend 

Sattari said right now 200,000 masks are being produced each day but it can be increased to 300,000.

He also reiterated that all the capacities of knowledge-based companies will be used to fight against coronavirus.

At a press conference on how to deal with coronavirus, Sattari elaborated on the support of the vice presidency for knowledge-based companies that are active in this field.

“Since the outbreak of the disease, we have taken serious measures in collaboration with the Food and Drug Organization and the board of trustees, as well as knowledge-based companies,” underlined Sattari.

He pointed out that part of the products of knowledge-based companies in this field has been mass-produced. “An example is the production of N95 and N99 masks that, with the increase of production lines, has now reached 200,000 a day.”

“With the recent investments, we hope to reach 300,000 masks a day by the end of the week.”

Sattari noted that these masks are used at hospitals.

“Iran is one of the few countries that have nano-filter paper-making machines. These masks are capable of sifting particles less than three-tenths of a nanometer in diametre, and can prevent viruses from entering the masks.”

Sattari maintained the production of diagnostic kits and new therapeutic methods is also being pursued. Meanwhile, he said, the production of new drugs is being pursued in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

There are also many startups active in the field, including those which make content production and educational videos to fight the virus, he continued.

Sattari said the vice presidency would use all the capacities of scientific departments and companies and to reduce the prevalence of the disease.

He finally thanked all those who are working in this field and expressed hope that the country could overcome this problem soon.