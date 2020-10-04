Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Near 27,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 211 patients since Saturday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 26,957.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 471,772 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 3,653 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 389,966 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,154 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,123,173 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.