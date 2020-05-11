Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Down to Lowest Number in 2 Months

Iran says only 45 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, recording the country’s lowest number of daily fatalities in two months.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the Health Ministry’s spokesman, said on Monday the new fatalities raise the overall death toll to 6,685.

He also confirmed 1,683 new cases of infection, raising the total cases to 109,286.

The spokesman said 2,703 patients are currently in severe conditions of the disease.

He also noted that so far 601,324 COVID-19 tests have been taken.