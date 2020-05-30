Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 7,734

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 57 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 7,734.

In his Saturday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 2,282 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 148,950.

He said 116,827 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

2,533 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

So far, Jahanpour noted, 915,998 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Iran.

He said the condition in Khuzestan province is still critical. He also warned that East and West Azarbaijan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, and Isfahan provinces are in alarming conditions.