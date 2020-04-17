Iran’s COVID-19 Daily Fatalities Drop for 4th Day in Row

Speaking in his daily press briefing on Friday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpoor put the official death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 4,958, saying the COVID-19 has taken the lives of only 89 patients over the past 24 hours, down from 92 a day earlier, and marking the lowest number of deaths in more than a month.

The spokesman noted that at least 54,064 patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far and have been discharged from the hospitals across the country.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has increased to 79,494, including 1,499 new cases since Thursday noon, he added.

Among the patients undergoing treatment in the medical centres at present, 3,563 ones have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor stated.

He finally noted that 319,879 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

