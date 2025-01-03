Four countries place orders for Iranian-made advanced polymer production equipment

In an interview with ISNA news agency, Alireza Naeimi, head of research and development at the company, shared that their research focuses on designing and manufacturing various polymer process equipment, such as extruders, plastic injection machines, and hot presses, for both laboratory and industrial-scale polymer product manufacturing.

Naeimi noted that extruders can simulate industrial production processes with minimal error on a laboratory scale, providing reliable results with very small quantities of raw materials.

He also highlighted the flexibility of the devices, which can produce a wide range of polymer shapes, from filaments to blown films, by altering the arrangement of screws and extrusion molds.

One of the primary activities of the company is polymer material processing, especially in the production of masterbatches and polymer compounds, which are essential for manufacturing polymer parts.

The system, connected to gearboxes and shafts designed and built domestically, eliminates the need for imports.

The company has also designed and implemented a production line for a French client in Iran, which is now operational.