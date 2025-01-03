Iran deputy parliament speaker: President has no opposition to military operation against Israel

Ali Nikzad, speaking on Thursday evening to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom in Ardabil, northwest Iran, said the Supreme National Security Council has reviewed all matters and is seeking to properly implement True Promise 3.

He strongly refuted the allegations of the military commanders seeking comfort, or opposition from the government and the President regarding the implementation of True Promise 3, emphasizing that these claims have no basis.

Nikzad also referred to two military operations by the Iranian armed forces against Israel, stating that there was no disagreement among the branches of power regarding Operation True Promise 2, and the different information and tactics in that operation resulted in over 85% effectiveness of the missiles launched at the occupied territories.

He pointed out: “The child-killing Zionist regime assassinated our guest, who had come to Iran by official invitation, and we will definitely take revenge for the blood of our martyrs.”

Nikzad’s reference was to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the former leader of Hamas, who was assassinated by the Zionist regime in Tehran.

In another part of his speech, the Deputy Speaker criticized recent statements by Joulani, the commander of the Al-Nusra Front, who claims to be the ruler of Syria, saying Joulani has handed Syria over to Israel; he is an officer and spy for Israel.

He also praised the character and sincerity of General Soleimani, stating that he was a national hero and an unparalleled, unique personality.