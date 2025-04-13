‘Let Us Wait!’ – A response to Kayhan’s opposition to nuclear negotiations

In reaction to the ‘news analysis’, Asr-e Iran website highlighted it was ironically published before the US president even delivered his latest remarks – which, in fact, struck an optimistic tone about the ongoing Oman negotiations.

Asr-e Iran wrote, “The choice of words is telling. Kayhan speaks of “waiting” as if we’re at risk of missing a departing train. But what if the train left years ago? When factories shut down due to power shortages, or when inflation erodes salaries, isn’t that the real “waiting”? The negotiations aim precisely to end this paralysis.”

It further exposed contradictions, pointing out that “Kayhan insists Trump’s America is uniquely dangerous, yet spent years claiming “no difference” between Trump and Biden. Why the sudden distinction?”

The article also noted that Kayhan’s editor, Hossein Shariatmadari, opposed talks even under former Iranian administration of Ebrahim Raisi – long before Hamas leaders were assassinated or Syria’s government weakened, asking “Where is his “alternative scenario” now? War?”

Asr-e Iran also questioned Kayhan’s social standing in Iran when it frets about “public anxiety,” stating the newspaper’s channel on Telegram, a widely popular though restricted social media in Iran, has just 4,000 followers. “Can it truly speak for 85 million Iranians?” it rhetorically asked.