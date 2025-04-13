Iran says next round of negotiations with US to be indirect, mediated by Oman

In a televised interview about the next round of Iran-US negotiations, Baqaei said, “The talks will continue to be indirect and hosted by Oman. Oman, as the intermediary and mediator, will continue to play this role.”

He added that the framework of the negotiations will remain as it has been. “Whether the location will be Oman or elsewhere is still under discussion,” he noted.

In response to a question about whether the talks could, for example, be held in the UAE with Oman still involved, Baqaei said, “Wherever they take place, Oman is responsible for arranging the logistics and facilitating the exchange of messages between the delegations. Oman will handle how the delegations communicate with each other.”

Baqaei emphasized that the location of the next talks is not particularly significant. “What matters is that the format and structure of the negotiations will continue as before—indirect and mediated by Oman.”

The first round of the Iran-US indirect nuclear talks were held on Saturday in Musqat.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, and the US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, attended the negotiations.

The two sides agreed to pursue the talks on Saturday.