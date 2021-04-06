Iran’s Chief Negotiator in Vienna for Nuclear Talks with P4+1

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi is in Vienna to attend multilateral talks with other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is to be held later today.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the 18th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which started on Friday, April 2, via videoconference, will resume on Tuesday, April 6, at 14:30 (local time) in the Austrian capital in person.

Araqchi is heading the Iranian delegation, which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran, the Oil Ministry, and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Technical consultations in the form of expert meetings on the removal of sanctions and nuclear issues are among the most important topics on the agenda of talks.

On the sidelines of the Joint Commission’s meeting, bilateral talks will be held with the heads of other P4+1 delegations.

Within the same framework, a bilateral meeting was held between the Iranian and Chinese delegations, and meetings are scheduled to be held with the Russian and EU delegations on Tuesday morning.

“As stressed earlier, no US representative will take part in the meeting of the Joint Commission or the expert meetings related to it, and no direct or indirect talks with the US are on the agenda of the Iranian delegation. The talks will only be held within the framework of the JCPOA, and will be attended by the representatives of Iran and the P4+1 countries,” the Foriegn Ministry said in its statement.