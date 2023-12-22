Iran’s candidate in Oscars bowed out of cinematic event

The movie directed by Iranian filmmaker Reza Mirkarimi was picked in a unanimous vote by a selection committee in Iran in September as the 29th representative of the Iranian cinema in the 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

Academy members from all branches participated in the preliminary round of voting.

88 countries and regions were eligible in the International Feature Film category, from which 15 movies were picked to advance to the next level.

Amerikatsi from Armenia, the Monk and the Gun from Bhutan, the Promised Land from Denmark, Fallen Leaves from Finland, the Taste of Things from France, the Teachers’ Lounge from Germany, Godland from Iceland, Io Capitano from Italy, Perfect Days from Japan, Totem from Mexico, The Mother of All Lies from Morocco, Society of the Snow from Spain, Four Daughters from Tunisia, 20 Days in Mariupol from Ukraine, The Zone of Interest from the United Kingdom were the movies that were given the green light for the next stage of the major cinematic event.