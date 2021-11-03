Iran’s athlete wins gold at U23 Wrestling World Championships

-

Iranian Greco Roman wrestler Amin Mirzazadeh has beaten Armenian David Ovasapyan 2-1 in the 130kg final bout at the 2021 United World Wrestling Under-23 World Championships winning a gold medal.
 

He secured the only gold among Iran’s five medals on the first day of the finals in Belgrade, Serbia.

 

Mirzazadeh who contracted the coronavirus last month missed the World Championships in Oslo.

 

Also on Tuesday, Iranian wrestelers Pouya Dadmarz and Amin Kaviyaninejad took two silver medals at the 55kg and 72kg categories.

 

Alireza Nejati and Naser Alizadeh won bronze medals in the 63kg and 87kg.

 

