Iran’s army chief commander warns Israel against committing further crimes

In a ceremony commemorating Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Major General Mousavi remarked that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always acted on what it has said.

Maj. Gen. Mousavi, rejecting the Zionists’ claim of eliminating three ranks of Hezbollah, emphasized that Hezbollah has dealt severe blows to the Zionists in recent days and will continue to act in this way in the future.

He pointed to the Zionist crime of assassinating Nasrallah, adding that those who have caused this grief to the resistance, freedom seekers, and Muslims of the world will soon pay a heavy price.

Last Tuesday, in response to the Zionists’ crimes in assassinating the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, as well as Abbas Nilforoushan, Iran’s senior military advisor in Beirut, and the assassination of Hamas’ leader in Tehran on July 31, Iran’s armed forces targeted several Israeli military and security centers with 200 ballistic missiles.

Major General Mousavi, referring to Iran’s restraint in responding to the crimes of the Zionist regime, added, “Iran may endure the bitterness of restraint for some time, but it will definitely act.”