Iran’s armed forces warn US against miscalculations amid regional tensions

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on the anniversary of the liberation of southern city of Khorramshahr, warning that the US has once again made a “strategic miscalculation” regarding Iran.

The statement, commemorating the historic 1982 recapture of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq War, emphasized the unity and resistance of Iranian forces. It hailed the victory as a symbol of Iran’s national strength and resistance against global powers.

Blaming the US for inciting tensions in the region, the statement accused the American president of attempting to provoke Iran’s neighboring countries and revive failed policies of “Iranophobia” to gain financial and political advantage.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will respond decisively and powerfully to any threat or hostile action targeting the values of the Islamic Revolution,” the statement read.

It also warned that any further American “interference” in the region would have consequences similar to the US experiences in Vietnam and Afghanistan. The statement urged US leaders to reflect on Iran’s history of resilience and avoid further miscalculations.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

