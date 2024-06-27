Iranians to vote in over 58,000 polling stations in presidential election: Official

Mohsen Eslami, the secretary and spokesperson of the Election Headquarters, discussed the conditions for candidates’ withdrawal and voting procedures for eligible individuals in an interview with the Iranian state TV.

“A total of 58,640 polling stations have been anticipated across the country, of which 24,522 are urban stations and 24,118 are rural,” Eslami said.

He added that 43,425 fixed polling stations and 15,215 mobile stations have been arranged.

For overseas voters, Eslami confirmed that 340 polling stations have been set up in 100 countries, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Eslami emphasized that voters must, according to the presidential election law, present either a valid birth certificate or national ID card to cast their ballot.

“The voting start time at overseas polling stations is 8 AM local time.”

The spokesperson clarified that individuals born on or before June 28, 2006, are eligible to vote.

Eslami explained that the identity verification process is now online, with voter data checked electronically before a paper ballot is issued.

Meanwhile, the National Election Headquarters announced the withdrawal of candidates Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Ali Reza Zakani.

“Mr. Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, a presidential candidate, has announced his withdrawal to the Ministry of Interior,” an announcement read.

Then there came the news of Zakani’s withdrawal on Thursday.

Following these withdrawals, the remaining candidates for the 14th presidential election are Masoud Pezeshkian, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Saeed Jalili, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Eslami urged any other candidates considering withdrawal to do so promptly, stating, “Our request from the candidates is that if they want to withdraw, they should consider today as the final day so that we can inform the public”.

The 14th Iranian presidential election will be held on June 28.